Hunting’s (HNTIF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HNTIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. Hunting has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $3.60.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.