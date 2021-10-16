Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 74.7% in September

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,182,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $8,838,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $2,600,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HUN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

