Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 74.7% in September

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Huntsman stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,182,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $8,838,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $2,600,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on HUN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
