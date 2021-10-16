Hyatt Hotels Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

NYSE:H opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $2,290,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $4,065,604.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,373,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

