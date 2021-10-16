iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,031,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iBio were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iBio by 39.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iBio by 33.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,432,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in iBio by 14.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iBio by 52.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iBio by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 92,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.90 on Friday. iBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $196.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -6.24. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 895.37% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that iBio, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

