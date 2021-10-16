ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Holdings Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after buying an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ICU Medical by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,579,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $230.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.72 and a 200-day moving average of $209.53. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

