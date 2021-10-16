IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 79.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 484.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 78,627 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 61.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $105.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

