Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Sells $48,740.30 in Stock

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $48,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IPWR stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Ideal Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ideal Power by 16,876.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 107,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 356.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.