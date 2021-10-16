Idle Market Cap Reaches $9.67 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. Idle has a total market cap of $9.67 million and $165,503.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00006266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

