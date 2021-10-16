Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF remained flat at $$22.80 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. Idorsia has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

