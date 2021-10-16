IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,736,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGEN opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behaviour. The firm services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device.

