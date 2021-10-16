IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,736,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IGEN opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
