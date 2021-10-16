IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IGMS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.14.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of -1.04. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,728 shares of company stock worth $330,765. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.