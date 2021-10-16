Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.26% of Ignyte Acquisition worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,564,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,448,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,451,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,384,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,113,000.

Get Ignyte Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:IGNY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,951. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.