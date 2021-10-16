Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,403 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 53.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

IMVT stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hughes purchased 18,247 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande purchased 5,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.