Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMO. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.79.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -104.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,174 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 425.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 743,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $21,064,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 534,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

