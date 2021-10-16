Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,727,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,979 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

