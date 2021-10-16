Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Indiva (CVE:NDVA) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.75.
Shares of NDVA opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Indiva has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.74.
Indiva Company Profile
