Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Indiva (CVE:NDVA) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.75.

Shares of NDVA opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Indiva has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.74.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

