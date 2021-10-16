Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.02. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $28.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

