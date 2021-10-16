Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives $28.25 Average PT from Analysts

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILPT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 203,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 165,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after buying an additional 151,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after buying an additional 143,083 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $2,811,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $28.15.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

