Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.10. 46,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,174. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

