Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Update

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

IRMTF remained flat at $$22.01 on Friday. Information Services has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corp. engages in the provision of registry and information management services for public data and records. It operates through the following segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The Registry Operations segment delivers registry services on behalf of governments and private sector organizations.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.