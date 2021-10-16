Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSG shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Inseego has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $652.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 241.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 293.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 149,628 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

