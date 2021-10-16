Insider Buying: Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Major Shareholder Buys 5,734,560 Shares of Stock

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 5,734,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AGRX stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 134,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

