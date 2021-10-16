Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases £1,799.28 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

HWDN opened at GBX 896.80 ($11.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.86. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 929.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 854.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

