Insider Buying: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Buys $429,000.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, William Monroe acquired 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe purchased 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe bought 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe purchased 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe purchased 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe purchased 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe purchased 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.96.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 89,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

