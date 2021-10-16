Insider Buying: Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,472,462.55 in Stock

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) major shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp bought 1,639,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,472,462.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LOKB opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

