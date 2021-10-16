Insider Selling: Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells 533 Shares of Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $18,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 2,200 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $76,384.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 438 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $15,111.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $39,502.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $155,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $336,985.56.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $34.41. 39,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,640. The company has a market capitalization of $258.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALCO shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

