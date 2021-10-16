Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells 65 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.43, for a total value of $17,317.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bridget O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.60, for a total value of $16,614.00.

NYSE PEN traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.75. 115,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 622.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

