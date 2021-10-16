Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $107,460.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $99,840.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $34,869.34.

On Monday, August 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Power Integrations stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Power Integrations by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.