Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $395,134.74 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $395,134.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $825,900.00.

PSMT stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 106,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

