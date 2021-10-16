Insider Selling: Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CEO Sells 15,313 Shares of Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. 534,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,506. The stock has a market cap of $491.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 926,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.