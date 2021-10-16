Insula (ISLA) Market Cap Hits $680,075.06

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. Insula has a market capitalization of $680,075.06 and $900.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.77 or 0.00481534 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $608.99 or 0.00998217 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,043,223 coins and its circulating supply is 968,046 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.