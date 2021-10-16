InsurAce Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $17.65 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00070076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00074948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00111449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,350.27 or 0.99773054 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.09 or 0.06365422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002652 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

