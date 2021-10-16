Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given “Buy” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$197.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IFC. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$193.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$215.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price target on Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$191.31.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$178.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$170.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$167.30.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.9865463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.