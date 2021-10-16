Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells $308,256.00 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Lebwohl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00.

On Monday, August 9th, David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00.

Shares of NTLA traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.49. 656,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,735. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.71. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.