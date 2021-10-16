Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,329,712.66 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,337,070.27.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,266,864.33.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,185,700.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,009.82.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $1,182,635.43.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,161,741.15.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,108,643.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,145,211.18.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after acquiring an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,385,000 after buying an additional 446,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,377,000 after buying an additional 284,002 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after buying an additional 375,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,875,000 after buying an additional 241,373 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

