Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $6.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,182 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,489. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $129.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.