International Paper (NYSE:IP) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after buying an additional 241,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after buying an additional 482,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

