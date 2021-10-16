International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). International Seaways posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 457,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,405. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $479.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 99.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

