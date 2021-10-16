Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €3.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISP. UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.69 ($3.16).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

