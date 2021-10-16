Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Down 61.3% in September

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $82,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 111,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,844. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

