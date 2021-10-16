Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Up 181.0% in September

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 181.0% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $95.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

