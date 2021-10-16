Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 59.6% in September

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 299,747.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,340,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,873 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,075,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 145.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,751.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

PTF opened at $159.53 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $175.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.