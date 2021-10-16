Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.19% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $21,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $56.21 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

