Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Investar by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

