Investors Buy Large Volume of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Call Options (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 1,750 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,196% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 call options.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.
Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
