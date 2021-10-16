Investors Buy Large Volume of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Call Options (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 1,750 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,196% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 770,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606,532 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter worth about $3,390,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

