IoT Chain (ITC) Price Up 45.1% This Week

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $25.28 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

