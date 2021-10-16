IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at KeyCorp

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IQV. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.89.

IQV opened at $248.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA has a one year low of $150.65 and a one year high of $265.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in IQVIA by 331.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

