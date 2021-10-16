ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $11.77. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ironSource shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 4,082 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. Analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

