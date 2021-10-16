Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Short Interest Down 37.5% in September

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Isabella Bank stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

