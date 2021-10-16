iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISHG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.62. 5,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $85.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

